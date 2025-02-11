"A little bit unprofessional" - Martin Keown calls out Amorim for 'unorthodox' session after Manchester United's FA Cup win over Leicester

Martin Keown has slammed Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim for holding a training session right after his side's FA Cup win over Leicester City last weekend (February 7). The Red Devils secured a narrow 2-1 victory over the Foxes to qualify for the fifth Round of the FA Cup.

After conceding in the first half, United equalized via Joshua Zirkzee's 68th-minute strike before Harry Maguire headed home the match-winner in stoppage time.

After the final whistle at Old Trafford, some Manchester United players were seen doing drills on the pitch. The club confirmed on social media that members of the squad participated in a post-match training session held by Amorim.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has criticized the Portuguese boss for putting his players through the wringer with no time to recover from the game. He said on talkSPORT:

“Does it come across as a punishment though for the players? I mean he can do what he wants. It does feel a little bit unprofessional, [like]: 'Because we haven't got time in the week to do it, so we are doing a session afterwards'.”

“It's very unorthodox. It's not the norm, there's recovery, there's stretching, okay? They’ve got nine days before they play their next game. But is it about embarrassing the players a little bit? Look, they were awful for large periods of that game."

"So for me it has to be [that] he's so annoyed, there's no time to wait, and no time to lose, because he could be out of a job as well, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.”

Manchester United will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on February 16.

Martin Keown says Manchester United are 'a club that's on the slide'

Martin Keown insists that the Red Devils are regressing as a club after the performances they have put on this season.

Manchester United have been in dismal form this term. After a poor start to the campaign under Erik ten Hag, his successor has failed to return the club to winning ways. Amorim's side are currently 13th in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of the top four.

Amorim has won just four of his 13 league games in charge since his appointment as Manchester United boss in November. Keown doesn't see things getting better at Old Trafford. He told the aforementioned outlet:

“I'm looking at results, I'm looking at performances and they're not getting any better. And it looks like the squad is shrinking, and some of the players that are on the bench should be starting."

"But there's an argument they might not perform from the beginning, but that's not the answer is it? I'm just telling you the facts, as I see Man United right now, it's a club that's on the slide."

