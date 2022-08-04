"A little bit worried" - Gary Neville pinpoints 2 aspects of Manchester United's summer transfer business that concerns him

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has expressed his concern at the lack of support Erik ten Hag has received in the transfer market.

The Red Devils appointed Ten Hag this summer and gave him the task of revamping and rebuilding the club's squad.

The Premier League giants have parted ways with a number of big-name players including the likes of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata. United have signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, and free agent Christian Eriksen.

Despite their desperate need for midfield and attacking reinforcements, the club are yet to make a marquee signing this summer. Gary Neville has revealed that he is worried by the lack of arrivals at the club and their overreliance on the Dutch transfer market due to Erik ten Hag's ties with the Eredivisie.

"If you said to me two months ago that Manchester United would have Fred and McTominay in midfield, who I like individually and I think they give their all for Manchester United," said Neville as per The Express.

He added:

"And we would have Martial up front, who every Manchester United fan, every Manchester United coach had written off as being leaving and wouldn't even be here, but he;s now our centre forward for the season, I'd say that the manager has been given a pretty tough hand."

He further noted:

"I'm a little bit worried about their reliance upon the Dutch market because it tells me that the club strategy and the recruitment department. They wouldn't have been looking at Dutch players if it wasn't for the manager to be fair who's come in, who's Dutch and knows them."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Gary Neville summed up the mood of Manchester United fans by laughing at the club's drawn-out transfer pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong Gary Neville summed up the mood of Manchester United fans by laughing at the club's drawn-out transfer pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jongmirror.co.uk/sport/football…

As per Manchester Evenings News, United have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old midfielder is, however, reluctant to make the move to Old Trafford as the club failed to qualify for this season's Champions League.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of an adequate replacement for Paul Pogba. United's lack of quality in midfield was one of the major reasons for their downfall last season.

Manchester United have finally moved on to alternative targets

SS Lazio v Qatar - Pre-sesaon Friendly

United have seemingly spent most of their 2022 summer transfer window chasing the signature of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, despite the Dutchman's reluctance to join the club.

With just over three weeks to go before the close of the transfer window, the Red Devils have finally decided to move on from the 25-year-old and look at alternative options.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Manchester United identify Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as alternative to Frenkie de Jong Manchester United identify Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as alternative to Frenkie de Jong 📰

As per Eurosport, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as a transfer target for Erik ten Hag's side. The Serbian enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Lazio.

The midfielder's vision, creativity, physicality, and eye for goal make him the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba at Old Trafford. United will reportedly have to pay £62 million for his signature.

