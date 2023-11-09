"A little thorn" - Lionel Messi reveals the game from his career that he would like to replay 

Lionel Messi has stated that the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss to Germany still lives as a 'little thorn' in his memory.

Messi recently sat down with Zinedine Zidane for an interview conducted by Adidas Football. Towards the end of the session, the French legend asked the interviewee if there was a game from the past that he would like to play again.

Messi stated that he didn't have a lot of regrets from his career and that he was lucky to have 'many happy moments' on his journey to success. He did, however, say that the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss still lives in his memory as a 'little thorn'.

The 36-year-old stated (27:00):

"Nevertheless, the little thorn from the 2014 World Cup final... Although I was able to erase it a little bit with this World Cup, it is still there."

Messi started the 2014 FIFA World Cup in sublime form, scoring four goals and providing an assist in his first four games. Messi's goals were directly responsible for seven out of the nine points La Albiceleste secured in the group stages.

The former Barcelona superstar, along with his teammates, was kept at bay by a resolute German defense in the final. Mario Gotze came on to score the game's only goal, doing so in extra time and handing his team their fourth World Cup win.

Lionel Messi says scoring in the World Cup is more special than scoring in Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly the most coveted trophy in European club football. Winning the World Cup, on the other hand, is as big as it gets for a footballer on the international level.

In the aforementioned interview, Zinedine Zidane asked Lionel Messi if the latter would rather score a goal in the UEFA Champions League or the FIFA World Cup. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner replied (23:16):

"It depends on the moment. But it is always special to score both in the European championships [Champions League] as well as in the World Cup. But obviously, scoring in a World Cup is always more special due to the context, for what it means."

Messi went on to describe scoring a goal in a World Cup final as the 'best feeling ever'. The Argentine superstar has no shortage of goals in either competition. He plundered 129 goals in 163 Champions League appearances for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), winning the trophy four times.

The Inter Miami playmaker, meanwhile, has registered 13 goals in 26 games across five FIFA World Cups. Given his age and the fact that he is currently playing in the MLS, it would be a surprise if adds to his tally in either competition.