“A lot of clubs are missing a trick” – Paul Merson admits he is surprised by lack of interest from teams in signing ‘top-drawer player’ linked with Arsenal 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has been left surprised by the lack of interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who he believes 'is the best midfield player in Italy'.

The 27-year-old has often been linked with Manchester United over the years, but the deal has failed to materialize. Merson believes he could be the ideal signing for Arsenal.

Milinkovic-Savic has made 294 appearances for Lazio in all competitions and has scored 58 goals. The Serbian enjoyed arguably one of the best campaigns of his career last season as he scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in 37 Serie appearances.

He helped Maurizio Sarri's side finish fifth in Serie A, thereby securing automatic qualification for next season's Champions League. Arsenal are believed to be in the market for a box-to-box midfielder. The club have also been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Merson believes that the Belgian would 'be a decent alternative'. He claimed that Milinkovic-Savic is the player he would attempt to sign and is shocked that the midfielder is not being courted by a number of clubs. Merson told The Daily Star:

"Leicester's Tielemans would tick the box for Arsenal. He'd be a decent alternative. But Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the player I would go for. If Arsenal get either of those two, they have had a major window. Now more than ever, Arsenal need a top-class midfielder to compete with the best. And I think Savic is a lovely player. A really top-drawer player."

"The way he played for Lazio last season, I personally think he is the best midfield player in Italy. I know Manchester United have been linked with him in the past but why there isn't a queue of clubs lining up to buy the Serbian, I do not know. I think a lot of clubs are missing a trick."

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic still has two years left on his contract with Lazio. The Italian giants are, therefore, likely to command a sizeable transfer fee for the Serbian to ward off any potential suitors.

Arsenal are likely to pursue Youri Tielemans over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Despite Paul Merson's advice and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's abilities, Arsenal are likely to pursue Youri Tielemans instead of the Serbian. The Belgian has been one of the standout performers for Leicester City in recent years.

Tielemans helped Brendan Rodgers' side win the 2020-21 FA Cup, scoring a stunning long-range winner in the final against Chelsea. He also helped lead the club to two consecutive fifth-place finishes in the Premier League during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns. The midfielder scored six goals in 32 league games last season.

Playing for a Leicester City side that aimed to qualify for Europe make Tielemans a more suitable transfer target for Arsenal. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has just one year left on his contract with the Foxes and could be available for a bargain price this summer.

