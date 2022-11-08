“A lot depends on this week" - National team doctor provides injury update on Manchester United star ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has provided an injury update on Manchester United winger Antony ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Antony, 22, has been sidelined with a hip injury which has seen him miss the Red Devils' last three fixtures against West Ham United, Real Sociedad, and Aston Villa.

It is not known whether the Brazilian attacker will feature for Manchester United before the FIFA World Cup kicks off on 20 November in Qatar.

Brazil manager Tite has named his 26-man squad for the tournament, and Antony has been included.

Lasmar has spoken about Antony's current injury issues and his recovery at Old Trafford.

He said (via GOAL):

“Antony had a small problem in the flexor muscles of the right hip, he is in the recovery process."

Lasmar then revealed that Selecao are in contact with Antony and United's medical department:

“We’re in contact with the player, with the medical department. He’s in a recovery phase. We have time for him to recover in time to be with us. This week is important, we are talking day by day. This final phase is important."

He added:

“A lot depends on this week. I spoke to him in the morning, he’s feeling better, it’s early. He hasn’t started training with the group yet, he’s in physical therapy.”

Antony joined the Red Devils from Ajax this past summer for £85.5 million and has made a fine start to life in Manchester.

The Brazilian has bagged three goals in 11 appearances across competitions.

Those three efforts came in his first three league appearances, and he became the first Manchester United player to achieve this feat.

Antony is among four Manchester United players to have been selected by Brazil for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Casemiro will be on the plane

Antony joins Casemiro, Fred, and Alex Telles as Manchester United players named in Tite's 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Casemiro has been in superb form for the Red Devils, managing one goal and one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions.

He similarly to Antony, arrived at Old Trafford in the summer for £63.3 million from Real Madrid and has been an integral member for Brazil during his career.

Casemiro has earned 65 international caps, scoring five goals, and won the Copa America with Selecao in 2019.

Meanwhile, Fred will also make the trip to Qatar and could start alongside Casemiro in Brazil's midfield.

Fred has made 15 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal this season and has earned 28 international caps for Brazil.

Finally, Telles has also been named in the 26-man squad, with the left-back currently out on loan at La Liga side Sevilla. He has made 18 appearances, providing two assists.

Brazil are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

