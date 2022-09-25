"A lot of England fans will feel nervy" - Tony Cascarino points out the main problem in the Three Lions' chances at World Cup

Former Chelsea striker turned television pundit Tony Cascarino has highlighted the key issues in the England side ahead of the World Cup. The Three Lions' poor run of form continued as they were beaten 1-0 at the hands of European champions Italy on Friday.

England's defeat to Italy ensured that they are destined to finish bottom of their Nations League group regardless of the outcome against Germany on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's side have scored just one goal in this term's UEFA Nations League so far and that too a penalty converted by Harry Kane against Germany.

England have not scored in 495 minutes of open play and Tony Cascarino highlighted this as an area of concern.

The former Republic of Ireland international has claimed that the Three Lions have incredible strength in depth all across their squad but need to score more goals. He told talkSPORT:

“England have always been blessed with fantastic squads of players, huge depth.

“You put the value of Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, then Bukayo Saka, we’re talking just the front-three, we’re talking a lot of money, and for them not to get goals.

“And the saves that were made were bog-standard saves for Ginaluigi Donnarumma [Italy’s goalkeeper]. They were standard. They were blocks from hits from Harry, it wasn’t that he pulled off world-class saves.”

Cascarino has insisted that England fans have every reason to be concerned with the Three Lions' form as the World Cup starts in two months' time. He added:

“England were poor, and don’t get me wrong they’ve always got the get out of how they do in the World Cup, but there’s a lot of questions you’ve got to ask.

“A lot of England fans will feel nervy about what chances England have got at being a huge competitor in a World Cup in Qatar.”

Gareth Southgate will be feeling the pressure as his England side continue to struggle

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar starts in less than two months' time and England are clearly not at their best.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been the subject of severe criticism of late for his team selection and tactics.

The England boss deployed a 3-4-3 system against Italy which clearly did not work out.

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire started in the back three while in-form Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka was used as a left wing-back.

Gareth Southgate will be a worried man right now and will have to respond against Germany on September 26.

