"A lot of fans came for the first time to see Lionel Messi" - Chicago Fire boss reacts as Inter Miami captain misses game due to injury

Chicago Fire boss Frank Klopas reacted to the incredible turnout for Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi, who unfortunately missed the MLS clash between the clubs on Wednesday (October 4).

The home team completed a resounding 4-1 victory against the Herons' with star man Xherdan Shaqiri netting a brace (49' and 73'). Two other goals came from Maren Haile-Selassie in the second half (62' and 65'). Inter Miami's only goalscorer on the night was Josef Martinez, who converted his spot-kick in the 53rd minute.

Speaking after the match, Klopas said (via Goal):

"We talked about moments like this, opportunities, you have to grab them, and we did. It was sold out months ago. A lot of fans came for the first time to see Lionel Messi. Who doesn’t want to see him? Wherever Messi goes, it’s amazing what he’s done for the league."

On the night, the Chicago Fire managed a record home crowd of 62,124. Requesting for a similar turnout in the future, the club's manager added:

"The fans saw a great performance from our team. I guarantee a lot of people will go back home and say, ‘Wow that was entertaining.’ It’s about putting a show on the field. And we did that. Hopefully, they’ll come back next year, and not just for the Inter Miami game."

Messi, who has managed just one appearance since mid-September, continues to struggle with injury, and his return date remains uncertain as we approach the international break.

"He’s getting closer"- Gerardo Martino provides Lionel Messi injury update after Inter Miami's loss against Chicago Fire

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Inter Miami are three games away from completing their MLS campaign, with a spot in the playoffs seemingly highly unlikely. Lionel Messi has sat out of the last four matches for the Herons, and fans are eager to know whether the Barcelona legend will play again this season.

Club manager Gerardo Martino provided an update on the Argentina skipper's situation, claiming that he's close to playing again. Speaking after the 4-1 loss to Chicago Fire, the Inter Miami boss said (via Goal):

“I think he’s getting closer to playing again. As we said, we’ll evaluate him tomorrow and Friday to see if he’s in condition [to play]. The most important thing is he’s leaving his injury behind and slowly discovering his best form… we’ll see what’s most convenient ahead of the next game."'

Messi has been pivotal to his new club ever since joining the Miami-based outfit this summer. He has scored 11 goals and provided five assists from 12 appearances across all competitions.