Manchester United have been told to get rid of 10 first-team players in the summer. Paul Parker believes Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, and Antony should not be at the club next season.

The Red Devils are planning to sign a couple of players in the summer to continue their rebuild under Erik ten Hag. They signed the players he needed last summer and are mainly targeting a striker following the release of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Bettors, Parker claimed that Manchester United should consider letting a few players leave if they want to improve the squad. He said:

"I would say that 10 players from the current squad need to leave Man United this season. Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Antony all have to leave the club.."

He added:

"And then we can always talk about players like Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and so on who don't have a future at the club but they are quite obvious. A lot of the names that I mentioned are obvious because they are not playing and they want to play regularly. But I want to elaborate why I think that Victor Lindelof should leave, because I actually like him as a player."

Manchester United told Antony is not good enough

Paul Parker has also been critical of Antony and claimed that the Brazilian was never going to be worth the amount Manchester United paid for him.

He said:

"Antony… I can see the reason why Erik ten Hag brought him in. He knew him very well and he knows that he works hard. He can trust him. But I just don't see him having the opportunity to make himself a regular player at Man United.

"I think there are a lot of better players out there that are way cheaper than him. And I don't believe that he can pay back in performance what Man United paid for him. I really don't see him occupying that right-hand side. Man United need a player that can perform consistently and I don't think they will ever get that from him."

Antony was signed for €100 million and has managed just three goals in 14 Premier League games.

