Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that Liverpool fans will forget Jordan Henderson in a matter of few weeks.

Henderson, 33, secured a permanent transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq for an initial fee of £12 million, ending his 12-year-long association at Liverpool. He has signed a three-year contract at his new club, allegedly earning a whopping £700,000-per-week.

After his big-money switch to Steven Gerrard's side, Henderson posted a heartfelt farewell message on social media. Arsenal new boy Declan Rice also addressed the West Ham United faithful in a similar manner.

When asked for his honest opinion on Henderson's recent social media post and also Rice's message, McAvennie replied to Football Insider:

"It is a lot of nonsense. Trust me the fans will forget you, you are gone now and they will move on to their new hero. I think he has done exceptionally well at Liverpool, he has won medals and trophies. He fell in love with Liverpool like anyone would when you play there."

Claiming that Henderson will soon be forgotten, McAvennie continued:

"Declan Rice did the same, embarrassing, what a lot of nonsense. You should just do your talking on the pitch. Henderson will be forgotten about in a couple of weeks now that he is in Saudi."

Henderson, who joined Liverpool from Sunderland for £16 million in the summer of 2011, established himself as a club great during his Anfield stint. He helped them lift a total of eight trophies, seven as a captain.

Overall, the 77-cap England international scored 33 goals and laid out 61 assists in 492 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

Fabinho posts message after Liverpool exit

Earlier on Monday (July 31), the Reds confirmed Fabinho's £40 million permanent switch to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad. They have lost five midfielders so far this summer with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leaving of late.

Following his departure, Fabinho shared a video on Instagram, writing:

"Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honor and happiness possible. Since day one at Liverpool, I've been embraced by all. What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people, made me feel like family. In these five years, I grew as a player, as a man, I made dreams come true."

Overall, the ex-Monaco midfielder registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 219 games across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side. He helped them lift seven trophies after arriving in a £44 million deal in 2018.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig respectively for a combined fee of £95 million this summer. They are also reportedly set to bid £45 (including add-ons) for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.