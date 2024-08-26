“A lot of people forgot what I did last season” - Liverpool star speaks up on what he must do to nail down starting role under Arne Slot 

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has spoken out after helping the Reds defeat Brentford 2-0 in their Premier League clash at Anfield on August 25. The Frenchman outlined his aim to become one of the best defenders in the world after regaining his spot in the starting XI.

The France international lost his place in the starting XI towards the end of last season, with Jurgen Klopp preferring Jarell Quansah to partner Virgil van Dijk. Konate also didn't feature for France during Euro 2024 and was benched for the Reds' league opener against Ipswich Town.

However, Quansah struggled to impress and was replaced at half-time by Konate, giving the latter a chance to impress. He made the most of it as Liverpool went on to win 2-0. He then retained his place in the starting XI to face Brentford on Sunday.

Trending

Following the game, Konate said (via Daily Mirror):

“I’m happy and I have to show what I like to do because I think a lot of people forgot what I did last season and in the games before. Now I have to show that I’m ready this season to be the best and I hope to be one of the best defenders in the world this season.”

Konate has impressed for the Reds since joining the club from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. Despite facing several injury issues that have hindered his progress, the 25-year-old has made 92 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, winning four trophies.

"This guy is crazy!" - Ibrahima Konate hails Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah after Brentford win

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah scored his second league goal of the season as he inspired the Reds to a 2-0 win against Brentford on Sunday. Ibrahima Konate was full of praise for the Egyptian King, jokingly addressing him as 'crazy'.

Luis Diaz (13') and Salah (70') were both on target, with the latter brilliantly finishing past Mark Flekken to make it 2-0. The 32-year-old's exceptional Anfield record continued and he now has 128 goal contributions (93 goals and 35 assists) from 128 league appearances.

In the aforementioned interview, Konate said:

“This guy is crazy! I’m a very big fan of Mo. “It’s crazy, every season it’s always the same story. Even when he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations, he has a lot of goals. I don’t understand how he does that really. He’s a big inspiration for me because I saw it every day how he works and I want to be like him.”

Salah continues to be one of the most dominant attackers in Premier League history. He has garnered a total of 213 goals and 90 assists in 351 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback