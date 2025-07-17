“A lot of people are getting burned”- Luis Figo responds when asked about Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona and Lamine Yamal to Real Madrid transfers

Former Real Madrid forward Luis Figo has opened up on the possibilities of Kylian Mbappe joining Barcelona, or Lamine Yamal moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese legend famously left Camp Nou in the summer of 2000 to join Los Blancos.

By then, Figo was a superstar with the Catalans, and had won the LaLiga twice with the club. However, Figo shocked the world by moving to Real Madrid after they triggered his reported €62m release clause with Barcelona.

The move added a new dimension to the fabled El Clasico, and Figo would go on to spend five seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. Only Javier Saviola has moved directly between the two superpowers of Spanish football since the legendary Portuguese.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe joined Los Blancos last summer as a free agent and has become the club's talisman. Lamine Yamal, on the other hand, rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and is the face of the Catalans' project.

Speaking to O Jogo, Figo pointed out that chances of the two players moving to their rival clubs is complicated due to their high release clauses.

"Looking at today's values, right now they're peanuts, or almost peanuts. Anything can happen, I don't want to put my hand in the fire for anyone because a lot of people are getting burned these days. It's more complicated because the clauses are very high these days," said Figo.

Lamine Yamal recently signed a new deal with Barcelona, with a €1bn release clause. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe's release clause with Real Madrid is reportedly set at €1bn as well.

What has Barcelona's Lamine Yamal said about playing for Real Madrid?

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal once said that he would never play for Real Madrid in his career. The Spanish talisman has ended all speculation regarding his future by signing a new deal until 2031 with Barcelona.

The Catalans have already unveiled him as their new No. 10 this week. Yamal was indispensable for Hansi Flick's team in the 2024-25 season, registering 18 goals and 25 assists from 55 games.

Ahead of the Euro 2024 Quarterfinals against Germany, Yamal was asked if he would be a true Culer and never play for Real Madrid. The teenager gave a short response.

"Yes," said Yamal.

The 18-year-old has already won the league twice with Barcelona, and has appeared over 100 times for the Catalans to date.

