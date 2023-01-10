"A lot of people might not know" - Arsenal star reveals details behind four-year injury nightmare

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has opened up about his lengthy recovery from a groin injury, which has bothered him for over four years.

Smith Rowe, 22, returned to first-team action for Arsenal in their 3-0 FA Cup third-round away win over Oxford United on Monday (January 9).

A technical operator adept at operating on either flank, the Hale End youth product was out for four months after undergoing groin surgery. He is expected to feature heavily for Mikel Arteta's side in the second half of the season to help them in their Premier League title push.

Speaking to the Mirror, Smith Rowe revealed that his groin issue had been hampering him for around four years. Shedding light, he elaborated:

"A lot of people might not know, but I have had this injury since I was 18, 19. It has been quite hard to deal with it over the years. But I am really happy that it is just finally over. I had a successful surgery and I am really feeling really good. It was the exact same pain from back then, which has been quite hard to manage."

Expressing his frustration with his recent injury, Smith Rowe added:

"Obviously, people might not know about that from over the years. But I am just happy to come out the other side fully fit. It has been difficult. I don't think I have had this [long a lay-off] before and it has been tough watching the boys. But at the same time, we are top of the league and playing well, so I can't complain."

Thanking his boss and teammates for their support, Smith Rowe said:

"It was really tough, but the whole team was around me. The manager really helped me and obviously, I had my family back home supporting me. I was pretty much with the team from the start after surgery. I was in all the meetings and stuff, trying to keep up with the knowledge and learning every day what the manager was trying to apply in training. I am just happy to be back now."

Tony Adams heaps praise on Arsenal star, likens him to PSG hero Lionel Messi

Arsenal great Tony Adams recently likened Bukayo Saka to Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend Lionel Messi due to his stellar performances this campaign. Speaking on Seaman Says podcast, he said:

"I think Saka is the player of the season. The kid is just phenomenal. I had a bit of a go at Gareth [Southgate] during the World Cup for taking him off. He's every bit as good as Messi, who is obviously at the end of his career. Every time I see him, he makes goals and scores them too. He's truly a phenomenal footballer."

Saka, 21, has helped Arsenal sit atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with six goals and as many assists in 17 appearances so far.

