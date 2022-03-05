“A lot of people questioned him” – Darren Bent heaps praise on Arsenal signing that has ‘worked out well’

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Brent has lauded Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after his impressive performances for the Gunners this season.

Ramsdale, 23, joined the Gunners from Sheffield United last summer for £30 million with huge doubt cast upon the transfer. Many had criticized the goalkeeper the season prior to the move, with Sheffield United being relegated from the Premier League.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



Mikel Arteta wouldn't disagree Aaron Ramsdale for signing of the season?Mikel Arteta wouldn't disagree Aaron Ramsdale for signing of the season?Mikel Arteta wouldn't disagree 🔴 https://t.co/RdyK1GozpQ

But Ramsdale has proved his doubters wrong, putting in some fine displays for Mikel Arteta's side with the Spaniard's trust in him being repaid.

Technical director Edu reportedly had reservations over the move but Arteta was a huge admirer of the Englishman.

Bent touched on Ramsdale's form this season in an interview with Premier League Productions (via HITC) and said:

“Wow. What performances he’s put in this season for Arsenal. A lot of people questioned him. A lot of people thought ‘I couldn’t quite understand it’. But Arsenal’s recruitment by bringing him in, it’s worked out well.”

The shot-stopper has 11 clean sheets in 21 league appearances for the Gunners this season.

Ramsdale's impact at Arsenal

Ramsdale is a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium

Since joining the club, Ramsdale has been instrumental in the improved mood within the camp. He has shown his leadership on numerous occasions and is a real voice in the Gunners dressing room.

Whenever the north London side have been dealt a setback, the goalkeeper has been the first to galvanize the team. They are certainly reaping the rewards of Arteta placing his trust in the 23-year-old.

Former Arsenal W.F.C winger Karen Carney also heaped praise on Ramsdale in an interview with Premier League Productions (via Daily Express). She said:

"I read that the reason they signed him was probably the reason why everyone thought 'don't sign him'. (They) said that he had back-to-back relegations but they saw resilience in him and it didn't fear them, it actually made them want to sign him and they knew he could bounce back. They knew that he could shout, he could command, he could lead and nothing fazed him."

Lucy @Lucfergy



Aaron Ramsdale. My keeper Unreal content from Ramsdale Cam. I could watch this all day long.Aaron Ramsdale. My keeper Unreal content from Ramsdale Cam. I could watch this all day long.Aaron Ramsdale. My keeper❤️ https://t.co/v2wZyZF6YE

The Gunners are targeting UEFA Champions League qualification this season by finishing in the Top 4 in the Premier League.

They currently sit fifth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by two points with three games in hand.

Arteta's side are certainly in the driving seat in the race for a top four finish. And Ramsdale has been instrumental in the transformation seen at the Emirates Stadium this season.

