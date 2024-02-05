"A lot of things were against us today" - Jurgen Klopp questions referee after Liverpool lose to Arsenal 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticized referee Anthony Taylor after the Reds' recent Premier League 3-1 loss to Arsenal. He claimed that the referee made a lot of decisions against the Reds and also questioned the sending-off of Ibrahima Konaté.

Speaking to the media after the game, Klopp stated that the Premier League referee was inconsistent with his decisions while recalling his red card against Manchester City. He also felt that Havertz made the most of the situation as Konate was shown two yellows. The German tactician said (via Metro):

"A lot of things were against of us today. This referee [Anthiny Taylor] gave me a red card against Man City for a wrestling situation between Bernardo Silva and Mo Salah. Today, the same situation with Jota but didn't get a red card. It is unbelievable, then [Kai] Havertz holding on Konate for the first yellow card. Then Havertz goes down and the referee gives Konate a yellow card. Gabriel [Magalhaes] does the same to [Darwin] Nunez and no yellow card."

Liverpool's loss saw their lead at the top of the table cut to two points by Arsenal, who are now second. However, if third-placed Manchester City win both their games in hand, they will move to the top by a point.

Jurgen Klopp congratulates Arsenal after Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side were not good enough to beat Arsenal on Sunday, February 5. He felt that Liverpool failed to do anything special in attack and were poor in defense too.

He said (via Metro):

"Congratulations to Arsenal. We were not good enough. I would have loved to see the game longer at 1-1. We found a way into the game. No shots on target but we scored a goal. Growing more into the game, second half, we had our moments and then we concede that goal. That doesn't help.

"It just shows the boys are human beings. Today we were really human. They scored goals and were many parts better than us. We have to play better football, that's clear. Was it a red card? Not sure. But even without that we lose 2-1 and only have one shot on goal."

Liverpool next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, February 10, and then travel to Brentford for a league game on February 17.