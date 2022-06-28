“A manager’s dream, to be honest” – Jurgen Klopp salutes ‘amazing professional’ Minamino as he seals Liverpool exit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had an emotional goodbye message for Takumi Minamino following his transfer to AS Monaco. The German named the Japanese star 'a manager's dream' and wished him luck for his future.

Minamino joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg in 2020 after the Reds activated his £7.25 million release clause. He did not manage to make a big impression at Anfield and has now joined AS Monaco on a permanent deal.

Despite not being a huge success at the club, Klopp was full of praise for the Japanese star, who leaves Anfield with a Premier League medal, an FA Cup triumph, and a Carabao Cup medal. The Liverpool manager told the club's official website:

"It's hard to see Taki go, but it's a great move for him and one he thoroughly deserves. An amazing professional; super, talented player. As a person, he is full of warmth and makes everyone feel positive. A manager's dream, to be honest."

"I'm sure there will be those who think it didn't quite work out. Those who think this are wrong. I don't accept that. His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give, in terms of starting matches."

Klopp also talked about the Japanese star's attitude and how made the team better and added:

"He made us better each and every day he was with us – not just in the games he played in but every single session in training. Perfect attitude, winner's mentality. His performances and his goals are the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often. His achievements here will stand the test of time."

"I know he will be a big success at Monaco. I'm sure we will look on with a mix of celebration and envy as he progresses and flourishes there. He leaves with our appreciation and best wishes. Thank you, Taki."

Takumi Minamino's time at Liverpool

Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool midway through their Premier League-winning season in 2020. The forward made 14 appearances that season but was loaned a year later to Southampton.

He played a total of 55 games for the Anfield side, scoring five times in the process. In his short spell at Southampton, Minamino played 11 times and scored twice.

