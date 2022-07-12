"A Maradona turn" - Robbie Savage sends heartfelt message to son Charlie after 'terrific' display in Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool

Former player Robbie Savage lavished praise on his son, Charlie, for his "terrific" display in Manchester United's 4-0 victory against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly.

The Red Devils opened their pre-season preparations with an emphatic win over their traditional rivals at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday, July 12.

Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial, and Facundo Pellistri contributed with goals, completing an all-round performance against a below-par Liverpool side.

Charlie, 19, was substituted on during the half-time break in place of Fred. The midfielder impressed with his touches and passing during the second half, for which he received praise from his father on social media.

Robbie, who spent three years in Manchester between 1991 and 1994, took to Twitter and wrote:

"So so proud @charliesavage84, thought you were terrific, a Maradona turn on [the] edge of your own box. Who did you get that from. Finally a Savage that can play."

Charlie, who has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025, is yet to make his senior debut for Manchester United. So far, he has featured in 25 matches for the club's U23 outfit, registering two goals and two assists.

The Wales U19 international is expected to feature again in the three remaining pre-season friendlies in Australia. The Erik ten Hag-coached side are set to face Melbourne Victory on July 15, Crystal Palace four days later, and Aston Villa on July 23.

Paul Merson rates Manchester United's summer transfer window so far

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal and Aston Villa forward Paul Merson evaluated Manchester United's summer transfer window.

Scrutinising the Red Devils' activity in the market, Merson wrote:

"Manchester United are in disarray and they need to sort this out. At the moment, it's a bit like a circus there. Erik ten Hag has come in, but they haven't got a centre-forward. They would've gone for Darwin Nunez if they knew Cristiano Ronaldo was going to leave."

Merson added:

"Manchester United have known that they've failed to qualify for the Champions League for a long time now. They don't have a striker, and Marcus Rashford isn't a natural goalscorer. They haven't completed Frenkie de Jong's signing from Barcelona. At the moment, they are looking at just another season. I thought they'd have a shot at the top four... I just don't see that anymore. They've lost Cavani, Lingard, Matic and Pogba, and they've got bundles of work to do."

