"A massive chance", "Huge miss" - Michael Owen criticizes 2 Liverpool superstars for what they did in 1-1 Luton Town draw

Liverpool icon Michael Owen slammed Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez for their missed chances during the Reds' 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Sunday, November 5.

Jurgen Klopp's men experienced a frustrating visit to Kenilworth Road as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Luton. They were rescued by a 95th-minute Luis Diaz header after Tahith Chong had given the hosts a shock lead in the 80th minute following a scintillating counter-attack.

However, things could have gone very differently had Liverpool made the most of their chances earlier in the game. Their best opportunity arrived in the 70th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross found Mohamed Salah who was unmarked in the box.

Despite having the chance to head the ball into the back of the net, Salah miscued his header, with the ball falling into the path of Darwin Nunez. Even though the latter had a simple tap-in from close range, he blasted his shot over the bar.

Speaking about the misses, Owen said (via HITC):

“That is a huge miss from Mo Salah. If that didn’t go to Darwin Nunez and instead went wide, then we would have said ‘wow, that’s the miss of the game’."

He discussed the perils of being a centre forwards, saying:

“But then to have two in the space of half a second. We spoke about it earlier on in the programme. A lot of the time, your only danger as a centre forward when the ball is coming across like that is hitting the ball over the bar."

Owen added that Nunez still had some scope for improvement, saying:

“There is no one near you. The only thing you have to think of is to keep it down. Smoother it. You don’t need to hit it cleanly. You can scuff it. Just smother it and keep it down. It’s a finish he probably needs to learn. There are some gaps in his game. But that was a massive chance for him.”

Liverpool are now third in the Premier League standings with 24 points from 11 games, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Luton Town vs Liverpool: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Liverpool were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Luton Town to put a slight dent in their Premier League title race hopes. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

As expected, the Reds dominated possession with 74 percent of the ball. They also completed a total of 659 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. In contrast, Luton had 26 percent possession and registered 229 passes with an accuracy of 58 percent.

Liverpool looked more threatening in attack as well, having a total of 24 shots, landing six on target. However, they were unable to make the most of their chances. On the other hand, Luton looked threatening on the counter and had eight shots in total with five being on target.