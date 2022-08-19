"A massive problem at the moment for Manchester United" - Ray Parlour urges club to pay off Cristiano Ronaldo and cut ties with him 

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour has advised Manchester United to pay off Cristiano Ronaldo and sever ties with him, fearing that he could bring the team’s morale down.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to leave the Red Devils this summer. The club, however, are still maintaining the stance that the player is not for sale. Parlour does not think United are doing themselves any favors by holding on to the wantaway star.

Man Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summerMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summer 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. https://t.co/DEUEEfX3yr

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour revealed why they would be better off terminating Ronaldo’s contract and paying a severance fee. He said:

“The status he's got being Ronaldo, he can influence other players in the squad. We've all seen it many times, if a player's not happy he's going to come in with a wrong attitude. Well, I don't know…Ronaldo is Ronaldo. He's such a good professional, he won't be scoring all those goals in the period that he's had if he wasn't a good professional.”

Parlour added:

“But he's still a massive problem at the moment for Manchester United, I would cut ties with him, I would do a deal, ‘Look we'll pay you off a bit of money and there you go’, he gets his way as well and then you can start rebuilding.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United’s standout performer in the 2021-22 season, with him scoring 24 goals in 38 matches and emerging as their top scorer.

Manchester United might have to keep Cristiano Ronaldo until the end of his contract

While keeping a wantaway footballer is always a risky affair, United might just have to take that chance this season. The Red Devils currently have Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford who can play the No. 9 role at the club. Neither player were in good form last season. With the World Cup adding more matches to the schedule this season, United will need more options up front if they wish to finish in the top four spots in the league table.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Imagine being the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this gutless bunch of weak woeful wastrels? Must be torture for @Cristiano - hope he escapes soon. Imagine being the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this gutless bunch of weak woeful wastrels? Must be torture for @Cristiano - hope he escapes soon. https://t.co/8QbvEdmAEF

Additionally, Ronaldo has a spotless track record when it comes to professionalism. Even if he is not keen on continuing at Old Trafford, he is unlikely to bring his teammates down with dressing room negativity. All things considered, it would not be surprising for the club to keep the five-time Ballon d’Or winner until the end of his contract (June 2023). United also have the option to extend his contract by another 12 months next summer.

