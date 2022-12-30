"A mere goodbye to the eternal king Pele will never be enough" - Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional note as Pele passes away 

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Brazil icon Pele, who has sadly passed away aged 82.

The Santos FC legend, regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, had been at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo since November 29.

He has been battling cancer for more than a year but died Thursday night (December 29), with his daughter confirming the sad news.

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted an emotional tribute in honor of the three-time FIFA World Cup winner on his Instagram account.

The iconic Portuguese forward said:

"My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing."

"An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance."

"He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé."

Pele was a phenomenal forward who transcended Brazilian football during his 21-year career, scoring 77 goals in 92 international caps for Selecao.

He is the joint all-time top goalscorer for the Brazilian national team alongside Neymar, who reached the feat during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian scored 643 goals in 659 games for Santos FC.

He was the only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times and was named by FIFA as their Player of the Century in 2000.

Renowned for his flair and unpredictability, the Selecao great's name will live on in the football world.

Pele's daughter joins Cristiano Ronaldo in paying tribute to her late father

Tributes pour in for the Brazilian legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo was joined by Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, in paying tribute to the late Pele.

Nascimento was by her father's side as he sadly passed on and posted on her Instagram account:

"We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

