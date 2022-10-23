"A messy divorce" - Ex-England star says Cristiano Ronaldo won't play for Manchester United again after burning bridges with club

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Robert Green has expressed his doubts about the future involvement of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the club's first-team squad.

Ronaldo, 37, stole the headlines for storming down the tunnel before the final whistle during his team’s 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (October 19). He pulled off such antics after refusing to come on as a substitute during the Premier League contest.

Subsequently, the veteran striker was dropped from the Red Devils' squad for their 1-1 away draw against Chelsea on Saturday (October 22).

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Green shared his thoughts on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's situation at Old Trafford. He elaborated:

"I doubt he plays for Manchester United again. It is a messy divorce but Ten Hag has waited for a moment. Ronaldo has burnt his bridges."

Former Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand also shared his insight on his former teammate's current predicament. Claiming a lack of communication to be an issue, he added:

"I would not have been happy as a player but emotions sometimes take it out of you as a human. Maybe communication hasn't been as clear when dealing with Ronaldo – probably the greatest player to ever play, along with Lionel Messi."

Ferdinand asserted that the former Sporting CP man is in need of clear communication with his future at the club in doubt. He said:

"He needs that communication now more than ever. He is my mate and you want to see your friends do well but I wouldn't condone that in the dressing room. If communication is not there, problems arise."

Ronaldo, who failed to secure a permanent move away from the Red Devils earlier this summer, has started just two Premier League matches this season. So far, he has netted two goals and laid out one assist in 12 games across all competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo urged to join Chelsea on loan

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell claimed Chelsea could sign Cristiano Ronaldo on loan in January. He said:

"I think there might be a loan in January. He wants to play Champions League football. If you look at the Premier League, out of the four teams that are in the Champions League there's one – only one – team he can go to. Yes [it could be Chelsea]."

Earlier this summer, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly expressed his interest in acquiring the Portuguese's services. However, former Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel turned down the opportunity. As per Mirror, Tuchel felt the striker was ill-fitted for his tactical system.

According to ESPN, the top brass at Manchester United are currently open to both permanent and temporary offers for the striker in January.

