"A midfielder and a defender" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms that the club has already completed 2 new signings for next season

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club has all but completed the signings of two players ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Laporta went on to specify that the players included a midfielder and a central defender in an interview with RAC1. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano quoted him on Twitter and wrote:

"We've completed two signings for the next season: one is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names."

While the Blaugrana president refused to drop names, Romano added in his tweet that the players in question were Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

"Of course, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen deals are both fully agreed."

The Italian had reported on Twitter earlier this month that Kessie had signed a deal running until 2026 with Barcelona. The Ivory Coast international's current contract with AC Milan ends this summer and he will arrive at the Camp Nou as a free agent. Romano added that Kessie will earn a net salary of €6.5 million exclusive of add-ons.

He also reported a few weeks ago on Twitter that Chelsea's Christensen had already decided to join the Catalans. Romano's latest tweet quoting Laporta merely confirms that the Dane, who will also be a free agent in the summer, will join the club on a Bosman move.

Barcelona linked with three more players ahead of busy summer

The Blaugrana look set to have a busy summer on their hands once the 2021-22 season draws to a close. They have already been linked with three more players after seemingly completing the signings of Kessie and Christensen.

The oldest of those links is with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. Romano had reported earlier this month that the Spaniard, who will be out of contract in the summer, had an offer from Barcelona on the table. However, the move could be a little more complicated now.

Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana) recently reported that Chelsea have triggered a clause in Azpilicueta's contract to hold on to him for another season. The report added that the Catalans are still keen to sign him due to his versatility and experience.

The other two players linked with a move to the Nou Camp are AFC Ajax right-back Noussair Mazroui and Leeds United winger Raphinha. As per Romano's tweet on March 21, Mazroui has an offer from Barcelona on the table while there is also concrete interest in the player from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are leading the race to sign Raphinha, with Romano suggesting on Twitter that agreeing personal terms is "not an issue." However, the club is waiting to see if Leeds get relegated as the Brazilian's release clause falls from £75 million to £25 million if they fall to the EFL Championship.

