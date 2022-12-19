"A minute of silence for Mbappe" - Emi Martinez trolls France superstar as Argentina celebrate 2022 FIFA World Cup glory 

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was dealt a strong test as France sharpshooter Kylian Mbappe put three goals past him in the FIFA World Cup final. However, it wasn't enough for the 23-year-old to secure the trophy for Les Bleus, as Albiceleste won the game on penalties.

Martinez went on to troll Mbappe, asking the team for a minute of silence in the dressing room.

The goalkeeper was live on Nicolas Otamendi's Instagram, where he partook in the celebrations after the game. While the Argentine players were singing and celebrating their FIFA World Cup triumph, Martinez brought it to a halt, to momentarily troll Mbappe.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper asked for a minute of silence for the France sharpshooter, provoking delight and renewed noise from his compatriots:

#TouchlineFracas @touchlinefracas



Emiliano Martinez asking for a minute of silence for Kylian Mbappé Emiliano Martinez asking for a minute of silence for Kylian Mbappé 😅 https://t.co/AcIxivRE3D

Notably, the Argentina goalkeeper was not happy with a comment from the French forward about South American football earlier in the year. At the time, the PSG superstar stated that football in South America was not as advanced as football in Europe (via Sport Bible):

“The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League.

"When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it's always the Europeans who win.”

Martinez retorted ahead of the Argentina-France clash (via Sport Bible):

“He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognised as such.”

The Argentina goalkeeper will be pleased he got the last laugh, as the Albiceleste secured the FIFA World Cup trophy. France, on the other hand, will lick their wounds and return to the big stage in 2026, where they will remain massive contenders for the global title.

Emotional Emiliano Martinez opens up after Argentina triumph over France in FIFA World Cup final

Prior to his antics in the dressing room, the goalkeeper cut an emotional figure as he revealed how he felt during the FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Martinez noted that it had been a rather difficult experience to deal with (via Mirror):

"It's a moment that I always have to give to my teammates. They [France] scored three goals against me and it hurt, but then I did everything right.

"It was a game of suffering, just two efforts against us and they drew level with us. One thing we said was that it was our destiny to suffer, we got 3-2 ahead again, and then they gave another penalty against us."

Suffering aside, the Argentina goalkeeper rose to the occasion in the penalty shootout and saved France's second attempt. This proved vital in the end.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes