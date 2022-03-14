"A mixture of Ronaldo and Messi" - Arsene Wenger urges Liverpool to make £400k-per-week contract offer for Mohamed Salah

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given his opinion on winger Mohamed Salah's contract situation with Liverpool.

The Egyptian's contract with the Merseysiders ends in 2023. He has reportedly rejected the latest offer given by the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Mo’s priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move.



More: Excl: Salah and his agent have no intention to accept current new contract bid from Liverpool. Talks have broken down since December, as things standMo’s priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move.More: youtu.be/9j3SjYG5i00 Excl: Salah and his agent have no intention to accept current new contract bid from Liverpool. Talks have broken down since December, as things stand 🚨🇪🇬 #LFCMo’s priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move.More: youtu.be/9j3SjYG5i00 https://t.co/2cAY6KmmkV

Speaking about this with Bein Sports (via Anfield Watch), Wenger said:

"£400,000-a-week? Look, every situation is different and separate. You have to look at the medical record of the player. Never misses a game. You would do it. It depends as well on the physical qualities. If he’s quick, very quick, and he loses a bit, then he is still quick. If he’s already limited and slow, then you wouldn’t do it."

The former manager also likened the 29-year-old to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and added:

"Mo Salah, you would do it. He is a mixture of Ronaldo and Messi. He can run with the ball and give the final ball. I think he has improved a lot in giving the final ball."

If the winger leaves Anfield this summer, many top European clubs will be interested in signing him. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have already been linked.

However, reports suggest that Salah wants to stay with Liverpool or in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah's journey so far with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 from Roma for a then-club-record fee of up to £43 million. He has been exceptional since then, helping them win the Premier League and the Champions League trophies.

The Egyptian has scored 153 goals and provided 57 assists in 238 games in all competitions for the club. He also broke the record for the highest number of goals in a single 38-game PL season in his debut season with 32 goals.

Salah is the highest African goalscorer in the league with 117 goals and has won the Golden Boot twice.

Liverpool FC @LFC of



The fourth time in five seasons with the Reds he has reached that figure Enjoy allof @MoSalah 's goals in the @PremierLeague this seasonThe fourth time in five seasons with the Reds he has reached that figure Enjoy all 2️⃣0️⃣ of @MoSalah's goals in the @PremierLeague this season 😎The fourth time in five seasons with the Reds he has reached that figure 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/wsUQXlYMNe

He has been in sensational form this season as well. He has scored 28 goals and provided ten assists in 35 matches in all competitions so far.

The Reds will be keen to keep their star man for at least a few more years.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar