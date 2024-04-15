"A monumental achievement" - Gary Neville makes Liverpool admission, rates Jurgen Klopp's last season in charge of Reds

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has hailed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his efforts this season but reckons the Reds have overachieved with the squad they have.

The Reds rebuilt their midfield last summer, recruiting the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. A host of experienced players including James Milner and Roberto Firmino left as well. This led to many fans writing the Merseysiders out of the title race at the start of the season after they finished fifth during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Jurgen Klopp and Co. have performed admirably this season, winning the EFL Cup. Moreover, they still remain in the Premier League title race despite losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday, April 14.

Neville gave his take on the Reds, telling Sky Sports (via METRO):

"If you said that Liverpool would be two points off Manchester City with five or six games left to go, I’d be like 'no chance'. This is a monumental achievement I think for Jurgen Klopp, for them to be where they are. I said it before the international break and a few Liverpool fans had a go at me, but I felt like they were hanging on. I just felt like they were hanging on for dear life with emotion, with it being Klopp’s last season."

He added:

"I still think Jurgen Klopp is getting the very best out of this Liverpool team and this Liverpool squad – and what we are now seeing is probably what they are, and they have overachieved to this point."

"I think Arsenal have looked really smooth in the last couple of months and City have started to look really smooth as they always do. Whereas with Liverpool, you felt they were always the scruffy one of the three, yet they were hanging in there, calling upon the emotion of the Anfield crowd and Jurgen Klopp’s last season."

The Reds are currently third in the league table with 71 points from 32 games, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

"Gone off the boil lately" - Pundit criticizes Liverpool superstar after Crystal Palace defeat

TalkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend reckons Mohamed Salah is no longer playing at his best after the Reds suffered their second defeat at Anfield in a row against Crystal Palace on Sunday (April 14).

Salah started the season brilliantly but hasn't quite been able to recapture that form since returning from injury following the AFCON. He also failed to make an impact against Palace, missing one big chance, and losing seven duels as the Reds lost 1-0.

Townsend said (via Rousing the Kop):

“Salah has gone off the boil lately. Nobody is knocking him and what he has done but right now at the moment Mo Salah is not playing at his very best.”

Despite a loss in form, Salah has still had a phenomenal 2023-24 campaign, registering 23 goals and 13 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

