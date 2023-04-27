"A monumental shouting match" - Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez got into heated row amid rumors of break-up, says witness 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship is reportedly not in a good state and now another alleged story has added further fuel to the fire. As reported by MARCA, an eyewitness saw the couple get into a heated public argument moments before getting on a plane.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship for seven years now ever since the Portuguese ace met the Spanish model at a Gucci store in Madrid. They currently reside in Riyadh, the capital of Saudia Arabia, along with their five children, after the five-time Ballon'Or winner decided to ply his trade for Al-Nassr in January.

However, ever since their arrival in the Middle East, rumors have circulated that the couple are going through a rough patch. This was reaffirmed when the Portuguese TV program Noite das Estrelas claimed that Ronaldo was 'fed up with her.'

The situation seems to have gone from bad to worse as an eyewitness got in contact with Spanish journalist Abel Planelles regarding a fight the couple recently had. They said (via MARCA):

"They had a monumental shouting match before getting on a plane."

If true, this wouldn't be a good look for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez as other media have also followed suit in claiming their relationship is under threat.

As per El Futbolero, the Real Madrid legend is also upset with Georgina Rodriguez's attitude, believing his partner to have become 'self-centred'.

There is no concrete proof for any of these allegations, so they should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, it will be interesting to see how Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship develops from here.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unlikely to marry Georgina Rodriguez anymore: Reports

The former Manchester United superstar has been enjoying his time at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi outfit in January this season. Despite a bad run in recent games, he has helped the Knights of Najd fight for the title with 53 points and has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances to date.

The same happiness allegedly can't be said for his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. Despite living a lavish lifestyle with her and their kids, as per the Portuguese TV program Noite das Estrelas, he no longer wants to marry her. Journalist Daniel Nascimento said:

“I’ve been saying it for months. They are not doing well, and it is likely that they will split up. The reality is that CR7 is fed up with her. That’s the reality. I still say there will be no wedding. They are together to feed the product.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have two biological children together, Bella Esmeralda and Alana Martina. They also co-parent Ronaldo's three other biological children in Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria.

