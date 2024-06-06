"A nation with a real passion for the game" - Michael Owen reacts as Pakistan Football League is officially unveiled 

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has reacted to the unveiling of the Pakistan Football League (PFL).

There hasn't been an official football league in the Asian country since 2019 due to the suspensions dealt by FIFA to Pakistani football in recent years. However, this franchise-based model, which sees Owen as its brand ambassador, may be the light at the end of the tunnel as far as football is concerned.

Speaking about the league, the 44-year-old pundit told DW:

"I could see first hand there are plenty of players with the potential to become professional footballers. That's why a consistently high standard of organized training and competitive matches is key. I believe that the Pakistan Football League will provide a real opportunity for players to reach their full potential."

He added:

"Pakistan is a nation with a real passion for the game and whilst many will say that cricket is the country's main sport, the fact that there are 3.4 million registered football in Pakistan tells you just how popular the game is."

"I am very keen on trying to help improve the existing infrastructure."

Currently, the state of Pakistani football isn't the best, with no president at the helm of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF). The country's men's national team is ranked 195th in the world.

Pakistan men's national team manager Stephen Constantine spoke about the need for a league as Michael Owen headed PFL is unveiled

Michael Owen

Pakistan men's national team coach Stephen Constantine demanded the commencement of a football league in the country while speaking in an interview earlier this year. His wish has seemingly come to light as Michael Owen-headed PFL has been announced.

The 61-year-old Englishman has abundant knowledge of Asian football, having served as the national team manager of India's men's side prior to this role. He said earlier in the year (via DW):

"You don't need every district to be a part of the league. We had a Challenge Cup with 32 teams. Just take 16 teams from it and start the bloody league."

Constantine has been doing good work in Pakistan, ensuring the country qualified for the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers this time. This marked the first time that the country had entered this stage of the qualifiers in decades.

However, hopes of entering the third round seem to be over, as Pakistan are last in Group G without any points and two games left to play.