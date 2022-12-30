"A new manager always heightens performances" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the results of Wolves vs Manchester United

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United will cancel each other out when they meet this weekend. Wolves will host the Red Devils at the Molineux for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, December 31.

Following a difficult start to the campaign, the hosts will enter this game in 18th place with just 13 points from 16 matches. However, they are only a point off Everton, who face Manchester City this weekend, in 17th spot. They also have a new manager in the dugout in Julen Lopetegui.

United, meanwhile, have picked up after a slow start and seem to be finding their identity under Erik ten Hag. They sit fifth in the Premier League standings with 29 points from 15 matches, just one behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

While their positions in the table point towards an away win, Lawrenson believes Wolves could elevate their performance levels in their initial days under Lopetegui. The former Real Madrid manager led the team to a win in his first game in charge and Lawrenson has backed him to guide them to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

He wrote in his column for Paddy Power:

"Wolves had a really good last-minute win at Everton which was great for their new manager Julen Lopetegui. United are in a good run of form but a new manager always heightens performances. Wolves 1-1 Manchester United."

Wolves' aforementioned win came in an away fixture against Everton on Boxing Day. Lopetegui's men fell behind to Yerry Mina's seventh-minute goal, but hit back through Daniel Podence midway through the first half. Rayan Ait-Nouri then scored deep into second-half stoppage time to give them three vital points.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were comfortable 3-0 victors over Nottingham Forest in their last match. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial netted in the first half before Fred rounded off the scoring at Old Trafford in the dying stages to seal a deserved win.

Manchester United have held an edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent years

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have clashed 11 times across the Premier League and the FA Cup over the last four years. Three of those meetings came in the 2018-19 season, while they played each other four times in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Red Devils hold a slight edge in those 11 games, winning four times and losing thrice, while the remaining four contests have ended in draws.

Wolves notably won the last meeting between the two teams back in January this year. Veteran midfielder Joao Moutinho scored the only goal, becoming the oldest visiting player ever (35 years and 117 days) to score at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

However, Manchester United were victorious in their last meeting at the Molineux, winning 1-0 back in August 2021 courtesy of a Mason Greenwood goal.

