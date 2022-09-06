"A nightmare to play against" - Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy lauds Manchester United star who does everything to 'destroy' opposition players

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has praised Manchester United's Scott McTominay for his impressive form at the start of the season.

McTominay appears to have turned a corner under new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, having put in some inspired performances at the start of the new campaign.

Many had been expecting new signing Casemiro to come straight into Ten Hag's starting XI but McTominay is keeping the Brazilian on the substitutes bench.

The Scottish midfielder has played in all six of United's fixtures thus far and Murphy has lauded him as a 'destroyer'.

He told talkSPORT:

“When you’re trying to keep your place in the United side and you’re trying to turn around a couple of losses early in the season, you want everybody at it."

The Red Devils kicked off their campaign with two demoralizing defeats, with McTominay dropped following their first loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has bounced back and kept his place in the Manchester United side.

Murphy continued:

“United fans will love his performances the last few games because he’s never going to be a Michael Carrick and have the elegance of someone like Carrick with two feet and playing out through the lines, from the back, that’s not what he does."

Murphy loves McTominay's mentality, admiring his resilience:

"But he’ll give everything to destroy and stop the opposition scoring. He’d be a nightmare to play against, the way he is at the minute.”

Casemiro cost the Red Devils a huge £64 million from Real Madrid, but Murphy has praised Ten Hag for sticking with the in-form McTominay:

“(McTominay) looks full of energy, full of confidence. He’s got two ballers around him in (Bruno) Fernandes and (Christian) Eriksen who are doing the other stuff. At the moment it’s a great problem for Ten Hag and he deserves credit for leaving him in.”

Casemiro may come in to the Manchester United starting XI for Real Sociedad

The Brazilian is yet to start under Ten Hag

Next up for Manchester United is a clash with La Liga side Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford on September 8.

It may be the perfect time for Ten Hag to tinker with his midfield and give Casemiro his first start as a Manchester United player.

The Brazilian has come on in the second half of games, but needs time to get used to Ten Hag's system and his new setting.

He made 48 appearances last season and was part of the Madrid side that won the La Liga title and the Champions League.

