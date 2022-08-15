"A no-brainer" - Liverpool youngster backed to become an 'absolutely massive' player in years to come

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has backed Harvey Elliott to become an important player for Liverpool in the years to come.

Elliott recently signed a new contract with the Reds, which will keep him at the club until 2027. The deal seems to suggest that the 19-year-old is viewed as a key part of the Premier League giants' future.

Elliott spent much of the 2021-22 season on the sidelines due to a dislocation in his ankle. After making a bright start, he ended up with just 13 appearances across all competitions, a number he will hope to improve upon in the ongoing campaign.

Liverpool FC @LFC ✍️ We are delighted to announce that Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with the club!

Whelan believes Elliott will reap the rewards for bouncing back from his major injury setback and feels he looks sharper now. He told Football Insider:

“It’s [a new contract] a no-brainer. He’s got real longevity. He has come out the other side of a horrific injury – come back bigger, better and stronger. He looks possibly even more hungry and sharp, and he’ll now get his rewards for that persistence.”

Whelan went on to add:

“He’s still learning, and if you watch him play now at 19 years of age – you can’t help but think that this kid will be absolutely massive for Liverpool in the years to come.”

The former Leeds forward concluded:

“He deserves this long-term contract, better money. He’ll be learning so much from all these other world-class players at the club.”

Elliott has played in both of his side's official matches so far this season, accumulating 56 minutes combined from the bench.

Liverpool looking to register their first Premier League win of the season

Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace in their first Premier League game at Anfield this season later tonight (August 15). The Reds will hope to pick up their first win of their league campaign, having drawn 2-2 with Fulham on August 6.

Jurgen Klopp's side made some obvious errors against the Cottagers, though Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net. They also lost Thiago Alcantara to a hamstring injury.

Palace, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 reverse against Arsenal at home on Matchday 1 of the new Premier League season. The Eagles now face a daunting task at Merseyside against a team they haven't beaten since 2017.





Our first @PremierLeague outing at Anfield in 2022/23 awaits, as we take on Crystal Palace!



#WalkOn | #LIVCRY

The two teams met twice in the league last season. Liverpool won the first fixture at Anfield 3-0 before picking up a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park earlier this year.

