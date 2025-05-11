"A performance to be proud of","Should always start there" - Fans praise Arsenal star as he shines in unnatural position in Liverpool draw

Arsenal fans on X (previously Twitter) lauded Gabriel Martinelli's display following their 2-2 Premier League draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, May 11. Martinelli, who featured as a striker, was impressive and marked his brilliant performance with a goal that engineered his side's comeback.

Following a cross from Andrew Robertson, Cody Gakpo directed his header into the net to open the scoring for Liverpool in the 20th minute. One minute later, Luis Diaz connected with a pass from Dominik Szoboszlai and planted the ball in the net to make the halftime scoreline 2-0.

In the second half (47’), Gabriel Martinelli's header went into the net and reduced Arsenal's deficit. Leandro Trossard provided the cross that led to the Brazilian's goal. In the 70th minute, Martin Odegaard released a powerful shot, which was punched by Alisson Becker. However, Mikel Merino was quick to head in the rebound into the net to restore parity for the Gunners.

Merino was issued a second yellow card and subsequently a red for a rough tackle on Szoboszlai in the 79th minute. However, the Gunners were able to manage the game to get a point. A late goal by Robertson was ruled out for offside.

In his stint, Martinelli maintained a passing accuracy of 72% (13/18). Despite playing in an unnatural position, he registered two shots on target, scored one goal, and recorded two clearances (via Sofascore).

After the encounter, fans via X lauded the Brazilian's impressive display, with one tweeting:

"Martinelli for me today. Got his goal, made some excellent runs in behind, and worked his socks off without the ball. A performance to be proud of."

"Martinelli at LW annoys me. Martinelli at RW I don’t dislike. Martinelli at ST is definitely something I need/want to see more of!," another added.

"Might force Martinelli to 9. Which might be no bad thing.," another suggested.

"Martinelli CF today wow Unbelievable," another fan said.

"Martinelli as a CF hmmm.... Always knew he could do well there,What If we bin the striker search,Keep Kai,Jesus and Martinelli and just buy two wingers and a 10.... 🤔🤔🤔," another wondered.

"Martinelli should always start as a you 9," wrote another.

"What we did in the first half, in the first 20 minutes, is nowhere near the level" - Arsenal manager on his team's performance versus Liverpool

PSG v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

Mikel Arteta has asserted that his side's display against the Reds in the first half was unacceptable. This comes after Arsenal conceded two goals in the space of one minute against Liverpool in the first half.

In an interview after the draw against Arne Slot's side, Arteta said (via DailyAFC on X):

“No, because what we did in the first half, in the first 20 minutes, is NOWHERE NEAR the level. To do it after is too late, yes we reacted, great… it’s about action, not reaction.”

After a disappointing start, Arsenal were able to fight back and secure a much-needed draw. They have now obtained 68 points from 36 Premier League games and are ranked second in the standings.

