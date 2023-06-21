"A person who was true to their values" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on how she wants to be remembered 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has said that she wants people to remember her as a kind-hearted, grateful and authentic person.

Ronaldo’s long-time girlfriend has become quite a celebrity over the last few years. She's the protagonist of the Netflix show “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”, has nearly 50 million followers on Instagram and is the brand ambassador of multiple top brands. Georgina is also an attentive mother and makes it a priority to spend quality time with her children.

Georgina Rodriguez has mastered the art of wearing many hats, but when it's all said and done, she only wants to be remembered as a good person. In an interview with Saudi Arabian outlet Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the businesswoman said:

“I would like people to remember me as a person who was true to their values, kind-heartednand thankful for everything in my life.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, who are raising five children together, have been together since 2016. While they have not yet set a wedding date, Ronaldo told presenter Piers Morgan that he intends to marry Georgina in the future.

Spanish TV star slams Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, calls her arrogant

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were recently in Madrid to promote the Portuguese ace’s new mineral water line Ursu9.

In the unveiling event, Georgina talked about how much she loved the antioxidant-rich product, curiously adding that it seemed to hydrate better than other mineral water brands (via MARCA):

“I love water. It gives me a lot of health to be hydrated and with this water, you will feel more hydrated, and you will notice how it quenches your thirst.”

Later, a reporter from the Spanish show “El Programa de Ana Rosa” asked her to comment on the rumored relationship troubles she and Ronaldo were facing. She bluntly shot down the reporter, calling the rumors baseless and made up:

“Of course not (there were no issues), you have invented it yourselves.”

Alessandro Lequio, who works as a presenter on the show, hit out at Georgina, calling her rude and arrogant:

“Georgina is deified. She is still a lady who asks for Iberian products. She’s rude. Girl go down to earth a little.”

He also said that the Soy Georgina star is consumed by fame and cannot make clear decisions. Georgina has not yet responded to the comments.

