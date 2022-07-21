"A phenomenal football player" - West Ham manager David Moyes says Liverpool are 'very fortunate' to have 30-year-old

West Ham United manager David Moyes has reluctantly admitted that Liverpool are extremely fortunate to have Mohamed Salah in their ranks.

Salah has been one of the Reds' most important players since joining the club from AS Roma back in 2017. The Egyptian superstar has scored 156 goals for the club from 254 appearances across all competitions. He has guided his side to all possible honors in club football, including the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

It is worth mentioning that Moyes has been the manager of two of Liverpool's most hated rivals in Everton and Manchester United. The Scotsman believes that both the Reds and Salah are both a perfect fit for one another.

Speaking to Egyptian outlet Al Remontada (via Rousing the Kop), Moyes was quoted as saying the following:

“I’m an ex-Everton and Manchester United manager, it’s difficult for me to say it, but it’s a really good club for Salah to be at and they have been an incredibly successful club and he is a phenomenal football player.”

He added:

“I think it is a beautiful place for him to be in and Liverpool are also very fortunate to have Mo Salah as well.”

Salah recently ended speculation surrounding his future at Anfield by penning a new long-term contract. According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old winger has signed a new three-year contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Salah has also received a healthy pay rise and is set to pocket £350,000 a week making him the club's highest earner in their history.

He will notably have a new strike partner in the form of Darwin Nunez this season. The 22-year-old forward arrived at Anfield from SL Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million. Nunez has come in as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Liverpool play RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly in Germany

Liverpool have returned to Europe from their pre-season tour in Thailand and Singapore and will play RB Leipzig in Germany on 21 July. The Reds have had a mixed pre-season so far.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester United in their first warm-up game in Bangkok. However, they bounced back to register a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace in Singapore. Jordan Henderson and Salah were the goalscorers on that occasion.

The Reds will open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with an away game against newly-promoted Fulham on August 6.

