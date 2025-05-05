“A player who is always thinking about himself” - Jorge Sampaoli on why Cristiano Ronaldo-like Kylian Mbappe cannot be like Lionel Messi

Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli has claimed Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is more similar to Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi. The Frenchman signed for Los Blancos in the summer of 2024 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Kylian Mbappe's first season at Real Madrid was not as successful as expected. The Frenchman took some time to adjust as a pure striker in the squad, as his preferred position was the left wing. However, he still contributed 35 goals and four assists in 51 outings across competitions for the club. Mbappe won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Los Blancos as well.

However, Real Madrid were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the quarter-finals. Moreover, they lost two finals to archrivals Barcelona with the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey. Overall, despite Mbappe's impressive form, he could not help Los Merengues win big titles this season.

In an interview with SPORT, Jorge Sampaoli discussed how Kylian Mbappe can be compared to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The French superstar sports the number nine shirt at Real Madrid, which Ronaldo once wore at the club before taking up the iconic number seven. Sampaoli said (via GOAL):

"We were talking about Lamine [Yamal], who can be compared to Messi because he has individualism and also a connection with otherness. Mbappe struggles a little more. I compare him more to Cristiano, a player who is always thinking about himself and the goal. And in Paris, he was decisive on the left, as a winger in the number 9."

Kylian Mbappe played alongside Lionel Messi for two seasons at PSG between 2021 and 2023. They made 67 appearances together, recording 34 joint-goal participations. Mbappe has never shared the pitch with Ronaldo, but has always named the Portuguese legend as his idol.

"Now I love both" - When Kylian Mbappe shared his take on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe (L to R) - Source: Getty

In a video shared via SPORTBible in 2023, Kylian Mbappe claimed he has grown up being a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he added that he recognizes Messi's greatness now and said (via Inter Miami News):

"I love Cristiano, I was a big fan of his when I was younger. But I started to like Messi too. When you’re young and a fan of Cristiano, you can’t understand how good Messi is, because you love Cristiano. I grew up, and now I love both."

Mbappe's former teammate, Abdou Diallo, once revealed that the Frenchman could argue for Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi for hours.

"If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappe will debate with you for at least an hour," he said (via SPORTBible).

It remains to be seen if Mbappe can replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid. Given that it is only his first season, it may take him some time to reach his full potential.

