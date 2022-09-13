“A player who gives you all” – Barcelona star Pedri chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona star Pedri answered who he thinks is better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have been the two best players in the world for the majority of the 21st century. Both players have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award a combined 12 times since 2008.

Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or tally is at five, while Messi has been named the best player in the world seven times.

While Pedri paid his respects to both legends, he picked the former Culer Messi, ahead of Ronaldo while giving his verdict on the never-ending debate. Here's what the Barcelona player stated as he arrived as a brand ambassador for a TCL event:

“Cristiano is an amazing player, a total show watching him score goals. But for me, Messi is more complete, a player who gives you all so for me, I keep with Leo Messi.” (h/t SPORF)

Ronaldo and Messi hold countless records between them. Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League. He is also the highest goalscorer ever in football history with 815 goals. The Portuguese legend is the highest goalscorer ever in club football with 698 goals and also in international football with 117 goals.

Messi, meanwhile, is yet another phenomenon. He is the record goalscorer in La Liga and Barcelona's history. The Little Magician is one of the best dribblers the world has ever seen.

Pedri, on the other hand, has turned out to be one of the most reliable players for Barcelona. In 80 games for the Blaugaranaus, the midfielder has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists. He was the winner of the 2021 Golden Boy award.

Neymar Jr., who currently plays with Lionel Messi, wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo one day

Neymar Jr.

Besides Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Neymar is yet another superstar of the present generation. The Brazilian is a huge admirer of both legends.

Neymar has played alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona and also at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

That said, the superstar has never featured on the same side as Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian stated back in May that he wants to fulfill that desire at one point in time:

“I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I've already played with great players like Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet,” (via GQ France)

