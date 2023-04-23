"A player I have always admired" – Jermain Defoe heaps praise on Liverpool star for his performance in 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermain Defoe has praised Diogo Jota for his fine performance in Liverpool's 3-2 Premier League home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (April 22).

The Reds maintained their late push for a European spot with their 14th Premier League win of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign this weekend. Jota scored twice on either side of Neco Williams' first equalizer in the second half. After Morgan Gibbs-White netted the second equalizer, Mohamed Salah netted the winner for the hosts in the 70th minute.

Jota, 26, produced a clinical outing against Steve Cooper's side in his 81 minutes on the pitch. He completed 25 passes, registered three shots on target and won three duels before being replaced by Luis Diaz.

Speaking on BBC One, Defoe shared his thoughts on Jota's return to form against Nottingham Forest. He said:

"I mean, he is a player I have always admired, to be honest. During his time at Wolves, he scored a lot of goals. Liverpool have missed him. He is a brilliant player. He was fantastic today. Really sharp, really impressed."

Jota, who arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £41 million in 2020, went 34 matches without a goal prior to the Reds' 6-1 Premier League win at Leeds United last Monday. He has scored an impressive four goals and laid out an assist in his last two appearances, featuring in 163 minutes of first-team action.

Earlier this season, the Portuguese star was afflicted with two issues – a hamstring problem and then a calf injury.

Overall, Jota has netted 38 goals and provided 17 assists in 108 games across all competitions for Liverpool.

Glen Johnson identifies Liverpool star who has impressed him this season

Speaking to the Mirror, former Liverpool star Glen Johnson named Darwin Nunez as the Reds' most impressive performer in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He said:

"I'd probably say Nunez has impressed me. There's a few, to be honest. That's what they have done so well over the years. They bought players that maybe didn't have the biggest name or the biggest CV at the point of signing them, but they knew they were on the upward curve and they've delivered almost straight away."

Backing the Uruguayan to shine at Anfield in the future, Johnson continued:

"So I think that's what Liverpool have done very well. And he's one of them. Certainly with [Luis] Diaz as well. So, yes, I'd probably say Nunez was a big positive and I think he could be a great player for them for many years."

Nunez, who arrived from Benfica for an initial £64 million last summer, has been in fine form this campaign. He has scored 15 goals and contributed four assists in 38 appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 115 minutes.

He is next likely to feature for the Reds in their Premier League clash at West Ham United on Wednesday (April 26).

