"A player who scores 42 goals in 41 games for his club shows continuity" - Portugal coach on Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in 2024 Euro squad

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has explained his reasons for including Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad for the 2024 Euros. He lavished praise on the 39-year-old superstar for his performances for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia this season.

Ronaldo has continued his exceptional goal-scoring form in the Middle East. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has racked up 42 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr this season.

His exploits have earned him a call-up to the national team for the Euros, where he will become the first player in history to play in six different editions of the tournament. Speaking about the superstar forward's inclusion in the squad, Martinez said (via Portuguese outlet O Jogo):

"As for Cristiano Ronaldo, I think it's better to talk about statistics. A player who scores 42 goals in 41 games for his club shows continuity, a physical ability to always be fit and quality at the forefront the goal that we really like and need."

He added:

"We don't make choices based on where the players play. We want to create the best team and call the 26 players who make up the best team. We monitor the players' individual performance and role that they have in the locker room."

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the most appearances (25) in the history of the tournament, having scored the most goals (14) as well.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez's 26-man squad for the 2024 Euros including captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Roberto Martinez named his 26-man squad for the 2024 Euros on Tuesday (21 May). The Spaniard picked goalkeepers Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), and Rui Patricio (AS Roma).

The defense comprises Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (Port), and Ruben Dias (Manchester City).

In midfield, Martinez has named Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio (Al-Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG).

The attackers include Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), and Cristiano Ronaldo, who captains the team.

Ronaldo will lead the team in Group F in the 2024 Euros hosted by Germany alongside Turkey, Georgia, and Czechia, who they face in their first game of this edition of the tournament on 18 June.