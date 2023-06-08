“A player we’ve known for a long time” - Jurgen Klopp explains qualities Alexis Mac Allister brings to Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a glowing verdict of the club's new signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister has joined the Reds from Brighton & Hove Albion for a mere £35 million. The 24-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season which has seen him help the Seagulls seal Europa League football and win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Klopp has explained the type of midfielder Mac Allister is as he heads to Anfield on a five-year deal. The Liverpool boss said (via the club's official website):

“We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad and this is super news, really it is."

The German coach continued by lauding Mac Allister's versatility and his in-game intelligence:

"I do not think the football world needs me to say too much about Alexis’ qualities because they are already pretty well known but it is clear that he is someone who can play in a number of positions in the midfield and is an all-rounder, I would say. He is calm and composed and someone with proper game intelligence.”

Mac Allister arrived at Brighton two years ago from Argentinian side Boca Juniors. He made 112 appearances at the Amex, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists.

The midfielder's stock grew with the Seagulls and he was soon breaking into La Abiceleste's national team fold. He has earned 16 caps for Argentina, scoring one goal. He also provided an assist for Angel Di Maria's opener in his nation's World Cup final victory over France.

Mac Allister takes the legendary number 10 shirt at Liverpool

Sadio Mane last wore the shirt number for Liverpool.

Mac Allister has big shoes to fill as he has been handed the number 10 shirt by Liverpool.

Sadio Mane was the last player to don the 10 jersey at Anfield and he became an Anfield hero during his six years on Merseyside. The Senegalese attacker scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

John Barnes, Michael Owen, and Luis Garcia have also worn the number 10 shirt for Liverpool. The trio were fan favorites during their respective periods at the Merseyside giants.

Mac Allister wore the number 10 at Brighton and impressed during his time with the Seagulls. He wears the number 20 shirt for Argentina as his legendary teammate Lionel Messi dons the number 10.

