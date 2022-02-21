"A player that works hard" - Bruno Fernandes names Manchester United star who does not get a lot of media attention

Bruno Fernandes has hailed Brazilian midfielder Fred as an unsung hero following Manchester United's 4-2 win over Leeds United in the Premier League.

Fred came off the bench to score a the goal that put the Red Devils in the lead in the 70th minute. Fernandes was full of praise for the midfielder after the game. He said:

"Obviously, Fred is a player that works hard, and he is the kind of player who does not get a lot of media (attention) because he works hard, recovers a lot of balls. He and Scotty (McTominay) are two players who are really important for us in many games. I am really happy for him, also for Anthony who gets his goal, he deserves that."

Fred has seen a resurgence in form over recent weeks. The midfielder has scored one goal and provided three assists in his last seven games across all competitions.

Manchester United's win put them within four points of Chelsea in 4th in the Premier League, having played one game more than Thomas Tuchel's side. The Red Devils will take on Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg in midweek. Rangnick's men will then host Watford in the Premier League next weekend.

"That was probably the problem for us" - Fernandes on Manchester United's second half struggles

Fred made a huge impact off the bench

Fernandes was also asked about Manchester United's collapse in the early part of the second half. The Red Devils conceded two goals in the span of two minutes early in the second half.

The Portuguese midfielder explained how the Red Devils' sloppiness in possession was the main cause of the collapse. He said:

"That was probably the problem for us. We think that we are in a great position, and we start to play a little bit sloppy on the passes, under pressure, and they get away with two goals."

Fernandes also found the back of the net at the end of the first-half to make it 2-0. The Portuguese midfielder has now scored nine goals and provided six assists in 25 league appearances this season.

