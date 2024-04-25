“A proper player” - Micah Richards blown away by Manchester United superstar’s recent form 

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has been blown away by Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes's recent form. The Red Devils midfielder has been on a red-hot run of form, earning him praise from the pundit.

Bruno Fernandes was Manchester United's saviour in their match with Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 24. The Portuguese gave an amazing performance, scoring twice and setting up another as he dragged the Red Devils from behind to secure a 4-2 victory at Old Trafford.

After witnessing another outstanding display from the attacking midfielder, Micah Richards couldn't help but shower praise on him while speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day.

“All the chaos that surrounds Man United, I just think for a player to keep his composure and perform at the level needed, I just think it’s fantastic," he said. “He did exactly that today. His movement, when you have a number 10 playing in there, not many people want to run in behind.

“You just see his confidence growing throughout the game. Pressure penalty at 2-1, can he finish? Of course. His all round game was brilliant, whether he was coming really deep and threading long passes.

“Everything he is doing for Man United has been brilliant of late. Seven goals in his last six league games and he has scored 10 league goals this season. He really is a proper player,” the former Manchester City star added.

Bruno Fernandes has now scored in each of his last six outings with Manchester United across all competitions, giving them a much-needed boost as they look to round up the campaign on a high.

Bruno Fernandes's stats for Manchester United so far this season

The Portuguese superstar has been one of the bright spots in Manchester United's dismal 2023-24. In addition to his commanding displays in the center of the pitch, he's also been a huge force to be reckoned with in front goal.

So far, he's made 44 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season, recording an impressive 15 goals and 11 assists. That includes a tally of seven goals and two assists in his last five matches.

Up next, the Premier League giants will lock horns with Burnley at Old Trafford in the English top flight on Saturday and all eyes will be on Bruno Fernandes to produce another decisive performance.