“A proper team” - What Liverpool’s coaching staff felt as Reds stars reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s incident with Curtis Jones

Liverpool's coaching staff were pleased to see their players defend Curtis Jones following an on-pitch incident with Cristiano Ronaldo during their 5-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.

Ronaldo's tussle with Curtis Jones did not go down well with the rest of the Liverpool team. The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson confronted the Manchester United forward straightaway.

This reaction from the players went down well with Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool staff, with one member from the backroom saying:

“Pace, good movement, skill and hunger for the goals, but also a real spirit and unity. A proper team — always there for each other.”

The incident in question took place during the dying moments of the second half when a frustrated-looking Cristiano Ronaldo happened to kick Curtis Jones. The young Scouser was quickly supported by Van Dijk and Robertson and was later joined by Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This bond between the Liverpool players was a sight to behold for Jurgen Klopp and the rest of his backroom staff. The players showed immense spirit and unity in front of one of the biggest names in world football. Liverpool left a clear message that if one messes with one of their players, they will mess with the whole team.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating game against Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating evening against Liverpool. The five-time Ballon d'Or was hardly involved in the proceedings for Manchester United and was overshadowed by Mohamed Salah.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, did manage to find the net to bring the score back to 5-1. But VAR ruled out the goal, deeming it offside.

Manchester United's recent run of poor results has coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's poor run of form. The 36-year-old forward has gone four matches without a league goal with United failing to win any of those.

The Red Devils have picked up just one point in their last four Premier League games. This barren run included defeats to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool.

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League standings, behind the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are the only team left unbeaten so far in the Premier League. The Reds are only a point behind league leaders Chelsea.

