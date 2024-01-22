"A rap**t will play in our stadium on Sunday" - Ultra group slam La Liga for allowing Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood to play in Spain

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood received criticism (via stadium chants) from Osasuna Ultras group Indar Gorri when he appeared against them, while representing Getafe.

The group of supporters showed their displeasure at La Liga's decision to allow Greenwood to play in the Spanish top-flight post the withdrawn allegations of sexual harrasment against him in England.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from boyhood club Manchester United after he was cleared by the law of any wrongdoing, despite previous claims of sexual harrasment.

Getafe have faced Osasuna twice this season. In the first game at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, the away fans chanted "Greenwood die", for which the Osasuna was fined.

The second meeting took place at the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday, January 21, and ended in a 3-2 win for Osasuna.

It was in this match that the Indar Gorri group of Osasuna Ultras criticized La Liga for allowing the Englishman to play in Spain. The group made use of their social media networks to pass the message across ahead of the match.

“La Liga allows an arrestee accused of rape, grevious bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour to play in their competition. Once again, economic interests come aheaad of the fight for a society without oppression. A R**IST WILL PLAY IN OUR STADIUM ON SUNDAY”.

Here is the post:

What happened in the game?

Osasuna went ahead via Raul Garcia and Iker Munoz before Borja Mayoral and Nemanja Maksimovic scored two goals to level the game for Getafe. Jesus Areso contributed the winner for Osasuna in the final minutes of the encounter.

Mason Greenwood's journey from Manchester United to Getafe

Manchester United faced a backlash after reports emerged that Greenwood might be reintegrated into the squad last summer. These reports had come in light of the player being repreived by the court of law in England.

The women's team at United and a group of fans at the club spoke against reintegrating Mason Greenwood into the first-team squad. After conducting an internal investigation, United announced the decision to send the player out on loan.

It led to him joining Getafe last summer. Mason Greenwood has enjoyed a good footballing season in Spain, with three goals and four assists in 16 league appearances. He is reportedly set to his parent club in the summer of 2024.