"A real captain", "Ronaldo can never" - Fans react as moment between Lionel Messi and Argentina teammate in WC qualifier comes to light

Lionel Messi's recent gesture during Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay has left fans hugely impressed, who have taken to social media to react. La Albiceleste notched a 1-0 win thanks to Nicolas Otamendi's early goal. However, it was Messi's refusal to take the captain's armband from Otamendi after coming on as a substitute that stole the show.

Messi, despite being the regular national team captain, declined the offer of the armband when he replaced Julian Alvarez in the 53nd minute. Otamendi, who was captaining the side while Messi was on the bench, refused to hold on to the band, handing it to the Argentine legend.

Expand Tweet

Messi exhibited sparks of brilliance, but his influence on the game was relatively subdued, as he returned from injury. However, Argentina eked out a 1-0 triumph over Paraguay. Otamendi, the man of the hour, broke the deadlock in the third minute. A well-taken corner found him unmarked in the box, and he capitalized by rocketing a left-foot volley into the back of the net.

Yet, despite the team's victory, the armband exchange has taken the football community by storm. Twitter was ablaze with commentary as fans expressed admiration for Lionel Messi's humility and respect for his teammates. One called him:

"A real captain"

Another threw shade at long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, with quips such as:

"Ronaldo can never"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi returns from injury, provides brilliance amidst missed opportunities

Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated return to the Argentine national squad after a series of setbacks due to muscular issues in his right leg. While Argentina continued their winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay, Messi's individual performance was a subject of keen scrutiny.

The 36-year-old talisman, who had been sidelined for several matches at his club Inter Miami since the last international break, came off the bench in the 53rd minute, replacing Julian Alvarez. Within 10 minutes of stepping onto the pitch in Buenos Aires, Messi unleashed a corner kick that rattled the post but refused to cross the line.

There was further hope that the star player would recreate the magic he's synonymous with. But despite several attempts to unlock Paraguay's defense with his quick dribbling and threaded passes, Lionel Messi’s efforts largely fell flat. A late-game free kick also rattled the post, marking two missed chances.

It's worth noting that Messi's recent injury forced him to miss five of the last six games for club Inter Miami. He finally returned in a 1-0 loss to Cincinnati over the weekend, playing 35 minutes. He also sat out Argentina's resounding 3-0 win over Bolivia last month. Given these circumstances, it was little surprise that Lionel Scaloni opted to bring Lionel Messi on as a substitute, rather than start him.