"A real damp squib" - Luke Chadwick says Manchester United 'ran out of ideas' in damaging 1-0 Wolves defeat

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has blasted United for their performance in the 1-0 Premier League loss against Wolves at Old Trafford. The 41-year-old former England international, while giving his analysis of Manchester United's performance, labeled the Red Devils 'a real damp squib'.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Ralf Rangnick suffers his first loss with United FT: Manchester United 0-1 WolvesRalf Rangnick suffers his first loss with United FT: Manchester United 0-1 WolvesRalf Rangnick suffers his first loss with United 📉 https://t.co/J9Tf7WMYjZ

In a conversation with Caught Offside, Chadwick expressed that he was hopeful of the team's performance after their 3-1 win against Burnley. He expected that the new year will be a good one for his former team.

Chadwick told Caught Offside:

''It was a real damp squib. There was a real hope after the Burnley game, when we were really on the front foot and positive. A new year, a fresh start, but it was a real disappointment in terms of the performance.''

He added:

“There was no energy, no real attacking intent, and Wolves were without a doubt the better team throughout the game and deserved the win.''

Chadwick said that despite fielding the same team against Wolves as Burnley, there were glaring differences in the team's performance. He also questioned the energy of the players and added that it was a really bad performance to start the new year. He added:

“It was another case of one step forward, two steps back. It was a bit different from against Burnley, when Sancho was a bit wider, McTominay got forward well, and it looked like a nice balance. It was the same team against the Wolves game but it was like night and day really, there wasn’t the energy to get into the box or create chances and it was a really disappointing start to the year."

Earlier, United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick also expressed his displeasure after the result of the match against Wolves. Rangnick said he is concerned about the team's struggle to press and find key players in the opposition half. Left-back Luke Shaw also highlighted the problem of not being able to find strikers and create good chances to score goals.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Luke Shaw says Manchester United need to bring the intensity and let the fans down with their performance 🗣 "At times it was clear to see we didn't have many options on the ball." Luke Shaw says Manchester United need to bring the intensity and let the fans down with their performance https://t.co/6Ffw1DpDKM

David Moyes says West Ham have no intention to sell Declan Rice despite interest from league-rivals Manchester United

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said the club had no intention of selling Declan Rice. Moyes' statement comes as a setback for Manchester United, who want the central midfielder at Old Trafford. He has revealed that West Ham United have a long-standing contract with Rice and wants the player to stay for years to come.

Moyes said:

“Well, Declan's under a long contract here, under a long length of contract. So from that point of view we've not got a big panic on. We will keep Declan as long as we possibly can, we've no intentions of selling him. If we ever had to, I've said already many, many times what it would be — shoot to the moon.''

Edited by Aditya Singh