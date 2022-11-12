"A real glimpse into the character" - Simon Jordan agrees with Wayne Rooney's criticism of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Simon Jordan has agreed with Wayne Rooney on his assessment of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international has made headlines for the wrong reasons on a number of occasions this season.

Ronaldo was keen on leaving Manchester United in the summer, as reported by Eurosport, but a move failed to materialize. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also missed the Red Devils' pre-season campaign citing family reasons.

The Portuguese forward walked down the tunnel before the full-time whistle as an unused substitute during their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Erik ten Hag banished him from the matchday squad in the following game against Chelsea but he has since returned to the first team picture.

After posting a heartfelt apology on his Instagram page following the premature exit, he has since played full 90 minutes in four of United’s last five games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Wayne Rooney has criticized the former Real Madrid superstar for his antics. He told talkSPORT:

“I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, it is not acceptable for Manchester United. I’ve seen Roy Keane defending him. Roy wouldn’t accept that. Roy wouldn’t accept that at all.”

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Wayne Rooney constantly criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo is extremely weird behavior.



These guys were literally a part of an iconic Manchester United team and won many trophies together.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has joined Rooney in his criticism. Jordan told talkSPORT:

“I think that he needed to be a self-starter in terms of being an example and a role model, he’s in a club where Man United was in flux. It was in disarray for several years with a lack of standards.

“He didn’t get a choice about standards when he played for Sir Alex Ferguson the first time round. He didn’t get much of a choice playing for Real Madrid about what standards he would and wouldn’t deploy.

“But he did get a choice at Manchester United [second spell] because the place was in disarray and there weren’t any leaders in there. So what we might have seen is a real glimpse into the character of Cristiano Ronaldo."

Manchester United manager has hinted that Anthony Martial would be his first-choice striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hinted that he prefers playing Anthony Martial as the number nine over the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

Martial made his comeback from injury during the Red Devils' 4-2 Carabao Cup win against Aston Villa on November 10.

The Frenchman scored his fourth goal of the season in his sixth appearance this campaign, having been hit by injuries.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



"Anthony can hold the ball, he's a target, he can link up, he can also run behind, he has speed, he can finish and he's a good presser". Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial: "It's quite clear in my way of playing, I like the type that Martial is".

Ten Hag has insisted that Martial could be his first-choice striker ahead of Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford. He said (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"It’s quite clear in my way of playing, I like the type that Anthony Martial is because he can hold the ball, he’s a target, he can link up, he can also run behind, he has speed, he can finish and he’s a good presser.”

Manchester United will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday in their final game before the FIFA World Cup 2022.

