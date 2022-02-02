"A real possibility" - Noel Whelan suggests Liverpool attacker could leave this summer due to Luis Diaz' arrival

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan feels Luis Diaz’s arrival might signal the end for Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

The Anfield outfit signed Diaz for a fee of £37.5 million that could rise to £50 million based on his performances on the pitch. The Colombian is a left-sided attacker, which means Diogo Jota is more likely to play a central role.

Firmino was a regular in the centre-forward role, but injuries coupled with indifferent form in recent seasons have led to Diogo Jota being the preferred option down the middle.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could have a new look after Diaz gets used to the system and the role as both Firmino and Sadio Mane could be phased out.

Whelan feels that Jota's emergence coupled with the time remaining on Firmino's contract mean that the Reds are preparing for life without the Brazilian.

"There's a real possibility, isn't there? When you have a player of that stature running down a contract, that usually suggests that he's thinking about his options. The fact that Diogo Jota has come in and done so well in that position has probably made Liverpool think about life without Firmino, to be honest.

"Now they've added another attacker in Diaz. He looks a quality player, he's younger. He's a really exciting player for the future and he's got the attributes to be a fluid part of that front three, and to replace Firmino. He looks to be in the mould of a Liverpool-style player.

"The biggest priority for Liverpool right now will be Salah's contract," Whelan told Football Insider.

Firmino's diminishing returns at Liverpool a cause for concern

While there's no doubting Roberto Firmino's impact off the ball and his overall contribution to the team, he has failed to score enough goals of late.

Firmino scored just nine goals in 26 league games last season as the Reds relied heavily on Mohamed Salah's output to get them into the top four.

This season the Brazilian has managed only four goals in 13 league games. His unselfish play has often earned him plaudits, as his passing often allows the wide players to get into more dangerous positions.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will offer Firmino a new deal over the summer. The 30-year-old will be into the final year of his contract come July this year.

