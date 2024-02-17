"A real potential banana skin", "We’re toast" - Liverpool fans left worried after starting XI against Brentford is announced 

Liverpool fans have voiced their concerns with Jurgen Klopp's team selection to face Brentford today (February 17).

Klopp has made two changes to the side that beat Burnley 3-1 on February 10. Conor Bradley has come in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold with the English right-back expected to also miss next weekend's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Klopp has opted to start Ibrahima Konate instead of Jarell Quansah with the English youngster dropping to the bench. The Reds are forced to continue with Caimohin Keheller in goal due to Alisson Becker sustaining a hamstring injury.

Thus, Liverpool are dealing with an injury crisis at a crucial stage of the season. The Merseysiders sit top of the Premier League with 14 games remaining but are just two points above second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Brentford have proven to be tricky opposition during their time in the English top flight. The Bees beat Klopp's men 3-1 in January last season but did suffer a 3-0 loss away at Anfield earlier this campaign.

Klopp will hope for a similar performance and result when the two sides clash at the Gtech Community Stadium. He's started Kelleher in goal, with Bradley, Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson in defense.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Curtis Jones continue in midfield.

The in-form Diogo Jota lines up in attack alongside Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

There is good news as Mohamed Salah has made the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury. The Reds' superstar hasn't appeared for the Reds since early January after suffering his injury during the African Cup of Nations with Egypt.

However, fans aren't too impressed with Klopp's starting lineup and one fan thinks Kellher's inclusion means they'll slip up against Thomas Frank's Bees:

"Kelleher against Brentford AWAY, we’re toast."

Another fan alluded to the Merseysiders' poor record away at the Gtech:

"A real potential banana skin here. We’ve not won here in the last two visits and today is must win. Great to have Conor Bradley in from the start and Mohamed Salah back in the squad."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Liverpool's starting XI against Brentford:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp vents his frustrations with Alisson Becker's injury

Alisson Becker pulled up with a problem in training.

Alisson looks set for a spell on the sidelines as he's suffered a hamstring injury. The Brazilian goalkeeper will undergo tests to clarify how serious and how long he may be out of action, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 31-year-old has been vital for Liverpool this season, keeping nine clean sheets in 24 games across competitions. His absence could be massively detrimental as the Anfield giants compete for the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Europa League.

Klopp admitted that Alisson's injury is concerning and that the club will soon learn the extent of the issue (via This is Anfield):

"Last training session, Ali pulled out. That’s not cool. We don’t know [the injury’s significance]. It’s a muscle thing. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more."

Kelleher is tasked with filling in for Alisson and the Irishman has been Liverpool's cup competition goalkeeper this season. He's kept two clean sheets in 13 games across competitions.