"A real threat to everyone" - Harry Redknapp explains why Manchester United will win the Premier League title

Managerial legend Harry Redknapp has tipped Erik ten Hag to lead Manchester United to the Premier League title this season.

Manchester City will hope to retain their crown when the Premier League kicks off in less than a week. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, meanwhile, will be determined to go one better after missing out on the title by five points last term.

However, Redknapp reckons Manchester United will end their 11-year wait to win the league this time. The veteran manager has been impressed with the Red Devils' transfer business and is positive that they will only get better under Erik ten Hag. He wrote in his column on The Sun:

"I’m actually tipping the Premier League to stay in Manchester. Just not with the team everyone thinks. Erik ten Hag did a great job in his first season at United and he’s another who has had a decent summer in the market. I’ve always liked Mason Mount and he is a great addition to the midfield while Andre Onana is one of the best keepers in the world."

Redknapp added that Rasmus Hojlund, who has joined the Premier League giants from Atalanta for £72 million, could be the permanent answer for their goalscoring problems:

"Rasmus Hojlund might not have been their first choice for a new striker at the start of the summer but he looks a great prospect. As good a season Marcus Rashford had last time, United have been after a goalscoring center-forward for ages. This lad could be the answer."

Redknapp continued:

"I must admit, I’d fancy them even more if they’d have gone out and spent £100 million on Harry Kane. That would have been very hard for Daniel Levy to turn down. But, even so, I think United are fantastic value and in my book they will be a real threat to everyone this season."

How did Manchester United fare under Erik ten Hag last term?

Manchester United hired Erik ten Hag as their new boss ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Dutchman put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Red Devils. He, therefore, became the club's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Ten Hag had a rough start to life as United's manager, losing his first two league games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, the manager went on to turn things around at Old Trafford, guiding the team to EFL Cup glory in February.

Manchester United also reached the FA Cup final last term, although they lost 2-1 to Manchester City at Wembley. The Red Devils, who also reached the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, finished third in the Premier League, hence qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

United are keen to build on their improvement under Ten Hag and have heavily backed the manager in the market. The Premier League giants have signed Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana for a combined sum of over £175 million.