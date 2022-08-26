"A real tough test" - Chris Sutton predicts result for Arsenal vs Fulham

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has given his prediction for Arsenal's game against Fulham in the Premier League this weekend. The Gunners host the promoted side at the Emirates on Saturday (August 27) as Mikel Arteta's side look to continue their perfect start to their league campaign.

After three games into the 2022-23 season, the Gunners are the only team in the division with a 100% win record and lead the table with nine points.

Up next for them is Fulham, who're back in the top flight after a year in the Championship. Sutton predicts another win for the north London side. In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

"Arsenal fans are believing again. Gabriel Jesus has started the season well, and I cannot see past an Arsenal win."

Fulham, who've picked up five points from their opening three games, are unbeaten so far and picked up a memorable late win over Brentford in their last outing.

Sutton added that while the Cottagers are no pushovers, Arsenal will pose a huge challenge for them.

"Fulham had a really important win against Brentford, which their players deserved. At the start of the season, they were a bit of an unknown quantity; everybody viewed Fulham as a yo-yo club, but they have made a statement with their performances.

He continued:

"That 90th-minute header from Aleksandar Mitrovic to get them over the line last weekend was important, but they will have a real tough test against Arsenal."

He predicts a 2-0 victory for Arteta's high-flying side, who could win their first four games of the league season for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal make best start since 2004-05 season

For the first time in 18 years, the Gunners have won their first three league games as they've made a rousing start to their league campaign.

Given their promising results in pre-season and a handful of signings in the summer, this start is not too surprising.

They started off with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace before a 4-2 defeat of Leicester City followed by a 3-0 drubbing of Bournemouth.

Gabriel Jesus has carried his pre-season form into the regular season, while young players like Martin Odegaard and William Saliba have hit a purple patch too. So far so good for Arteta and co., who could pick up another victory on Saturday and extend their perfect Premier League start.

