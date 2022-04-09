"A really good player and a good man" - Tottenham boss Antonio Conte heaps praise on Aston Villa star ahead of Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has praised Aston Villa ace Ashley Young ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides on Saturday.

Conte managed Young at Inter Milan for two seasons, winning the Serie A title in 2021. Both left Inter following their title victory and have now resumed their careers in the Premier League.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"The team spirit we've got here is unbelievable, everyone wants to win."



Ashley Young is thriving under Antonio Conte at Inter



Now he is just one win away from another European final...



Conte commented on his former Inter right-back, lavishing praise on the former Manchester United player when speaking to Tottenham's official website:

“Yes, Ashley Young… we spent two seasons in Inter Milan, he’s a really good player and a good man. We spent two fantastic seasons (together). H he played with me good games. We won the title, we played the final in the Europa League – it will be a pleasure for me to see him again.”

Antonio Conte securing a top-four finish with Spurs would be his best accomplishment yet

Tottenham are in the driving seat in the race for a top-four finish.

Spurs are in a fine run of form at just the right moment in what is a pulsating top-four race with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham United and Manchester United.

The Italian manager has masterminded a huge turnaround at Spurs since being appointed as manager last November. The Lilywhites were eighth in the table at the time and did not look like they would contend for a top-four finish.

However, they now sit in fourth with eight games remaining while boasting a better goal difference than fifth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners, however, do have a game in hand.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Impressive! Since Antonio Conte’s first league game in charge of Tottenham in November, only Liverpool and Manchester City (both 50) have earned more points in the Premier League than Spurs (39).Impressive! Since Antonio Conte’s first league game in charge of Tottenham in November, only Liverpool and Manchester City (both 50) have earned more points in the Premier League than Spurs (39).Impressive! 👏 https://t.co/0dkI5BEoM4

Conte will want his side to continue their run of form against Aston Villa, who are contending for a place in the top half of the table.

The Villains are somewhat out of form, having lost their last three games. However, they will still pose a threat through the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey.

Arsenal play Brighton & Hove Albion before Spurs' game. The onus will be on Conte's men to beat Aston Villa should if the Gunners are triumphant in their game.

The former Chelsea manager has accomplished so many honors in the game, which include winning the Serie A, the Premier League and the FA Cup. However, his most impressive feat yet will be leading Tottenham back to UEFA Champions League given how unlikely it seemed earlier in the season.

