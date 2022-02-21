"A really good player" - Roy Keane lauds 'positive' Manchester United star's role in thrilling Leeds victory

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has heaped praise on youngster Anthony Elanga following his performance in the victory over Leeds United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils beat Leeds 4-2 with goals from Elanga, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Fred securing the victory.

“Leeds were stretched and they were probably tired. They were playing in heavy conditions, and they made one or two mistakes. [Bruno] Fernandes, once again made the goal. And this young kid, Anthony Elanga… He’s a really good player, and is always positive. The win was well-deserved in the end. They made hard work of it in the end, but it was well-deserved."

NOW Sport @NOWSport



Is the young Swede the real deal? Roy Keane thinks Anthony Elanga has forced his way above Jadon Sancho in @ManUtd 's pecking order...Is the young Swede the real deal? Roy Keane thinks Anthony Elanga has forced his way above Jadon Sancho in @ManUtd's pecking order...Is the young Swede the real deal? https://t.co/QifMQmbqYV

Elanga's goal was his second in nine league appearances so far this season. The 19-year old has featured consistently under Ralf Rangnick after being a bit-part player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"Try and get fourth" - Keane on Manchester United's ambitions this season

Elanga scored after coming off the bench

The win against Leeds took Manchester United to within four points of Chelsea in third, having played one game more than the Blues. The Red Devils are currently in the midst of a hotly contested race for 4th place with four other teams.

Roy Keane believes that Rangnick's side should be able to finish in fourth, despite having their off-field issues this season. He said:

'I think United will be fine for fourth, I really do. There’s been lots of noises about players wanting to leave, contract situations with Pogba and Jesse Lingard, and people like that. Focus on the next few months, big few months for Man United, try and get fourth."

"They’ve a big European game coming up, focus on that, and then regroup again in the summer regarding obviously a manager, they’ll be looking at recruitment, but keep their heads and keep focused and they should be OK."

Manchester United will travel to Spain in midweek to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Ralf Rangnick will look to take a lead into the second leg at Old Trafford next month.

Edited by Adit Jaganathan